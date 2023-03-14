Machine Gun Kelly, Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo and so much more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 14

WESTFIELD, IN - MAY 28: Machine Gun Kelly performs during the Barstool 500 party at Grand Park on May 28, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Tuesday at the Rodeo is a great thing for folks who want to avoid the big crowds and still enjoy everything that the massive event has to offer. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave 1 continued (Show B: Braham, Brangus, Santa Gertrudis, Simbrah), NRG Center – Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Paint Horse Halter, Showmanship, and English Performance Events, NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside, NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.), The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, Preliminary Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, Finals, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Rodeo Rockstar, Final Round, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo, NRG Center - Main Arena

5:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H& FFA Food Challenge Competition, Finals Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Cooper Wade & Unclaimed Freight, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series V, followed by Machine Gun Kelly in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music The Junction

8:00 p.m. - Live Music: Gray Falls, The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Machine Gun Kelly, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Slade Coulter, NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.