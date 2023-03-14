Machine Gun Kelly, Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo and so much more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 14

HOUSTON – Tuesday at the Rodeo is a great thing for folks who want to avoid the big crowds and still enjoy everything that the massive event has to offer. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do if you’re planning to go out to NRG.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave 1 continued (Show B: Braham, Brangus, Santa Gertrudis, Simbrah), NRG Center – Main Arena
8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Paint Horse Halter, Showmanship, and English Performance Events, NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside, NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.), The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
2:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, Preliminary Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
3:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Competition, Finals, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Genevieve Allen, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Rodeo Rockstar, Final Round, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo, NRG Center - Main Arena
5:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H& FFA Food Challenge Competition, Finals Awards, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Cooper Wade & Unclaimed Freight, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Super Series V, followed by Machine Gun Kelly in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Live Music The Junction
8:00 p.m. - Live Music: Gray Falls, The Junction
9:00 p.m. - Machine Gun Kelly, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Slade Coulter, NRG Park
