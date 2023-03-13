Cody Jinks, horse and steer shows: All that and more inside the Houston Rodeo on March 13

Musician Cody Jinks performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HOUSTON – Monday at the Rodeo is a great thing for folks who want to avoid the big crowds and still enjoy everything that the massive event has to offer. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Barrow Show: Classify & Show (Show B: Other Crossbred I) NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Scramble Steer Show - Wave 1 NRG Center - Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Paint Horse Ranch and Trail Events NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - Contest: Intercollegiate Wool Judging NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

9:30 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave 1 (Show A: Simmental, Maine-Anjou, Charolais, Shorthorn, ABC) NRG Center - Main Arena

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Wool Judging NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 206

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

4:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Results & Awards NRG Center - Room 207

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Keith Hickle Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Libby Koch Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series V, Round 2, followed by Cody Jinks in concert NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Cody Jinks NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers NRG Park

