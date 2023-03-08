Jon Pardi, barrel racing and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 8

HOUSTON – Happy Wednesday, Houston Rodeo fans! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today there’s so much to see and do. Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Junior Heifer Show: Breeding - Wave 1 continued (East: Santa Gertrudis) (West: Grey Brahman), NRG Center - Main Arena
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb & Goat Opening Ceremonies
8:00 a.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding continued, NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: AQHA Barrel Racing and Pole Bending, NRG Park
8:30 a.m. - Junior Lamb Show: Market (Southdown, Finewool, Finewool Cross, Dorper), NRG Center – East Arena
8:30 a.m. - Junior Goat Show: Market (Division I & II), NRG Center – East Arena
8:30 a.m. - Champion American Heifer Drive (30 minutes after Breed Champion selected), NRG Center - Main Arena
9:00 a.m. - Agventure, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight)
10:00 a.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining, NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse, Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Katie Katy, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo, NRG Center - Main Arena
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Shay Domann, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Super Series III Championship, followed by Jon Pardi in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Live Music, The Junction
9:00 p.m. - Jon Pardi, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Chad Cooke Band, NRG Park
This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:
- The family-friendly guide to the Houston Rodeo>> Make the mega-spectacle manageable, affordable and fun for people with families.
- What’s new at the Houston Rodeo in 2023 >> Drone show, Cheeto chicken sandwiches, a high-speed coaster and more
- 5 ways to save on your trip >> Planning your trip now can help save money in the future.
- Kings, queens and singing cowboys >> The most influential entertainers in Houston Rodeo history.
- Test your Houston Rodeo knowledge >> Our quiz lets you put your rodeo knowledge to the test.
- View the 2023 entertainment lineup >> The lineup features a mix of genres, including country, EDM, hip-hop, Norteño, pop, rock, and Christian.
- Elvis, bucking broncos and the Astrodome >> We can’t stop watching this archived footage of the Houston Rodeo.
We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.