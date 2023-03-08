Jon Pardi, barrel racing and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 8

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

HOUSTON – Happy Wednesday, Houston Rodeo fans! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today there’s so much to see and do. Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Heifer Show: Breeding - Wave 1 continued (East: Santa Gertrudis) (West: Grey Brahman), NRG Center - Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Lamb & Goat Opening Ceremonies

8:00 a.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding continued, NRG Arena - Hall B

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: AQHA Barrel Racing and Pole Bending, NRG Park

8:30 a.m. - Junior Lamb Show: Market (Southdown, Finewool, Finewool Cross, Dorper), NRG Center – East Arena

8:30 a.m. - Junior Goat Show: Market (Division I & II), NRG Center – East Arena

8:30 a.m. - Champion American Heifer Drive (30 minutes after Breed Champion selected), NRG Center - Main Arena

9:00 a.m. - Agventure, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight)

10:00 a.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining, NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse, Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Katie Katy, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo, NRG Center - Main Arena

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Shay Domann, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series III Championship, followed by Jon Pardi in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music, The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Jon Pardi, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Chad Cooke Band, NRG Park

