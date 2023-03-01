Red, White and Blue Salute and Brooks and Dunn: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 1

HOUSTON – Happy Wednesday, y’all. You’re in for a real treat at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo today as it’s a weekday and that means you’re likely to miss the crazy crowds that usually come on the weekends.

We have a special treat for you today. You can watch the Lil' Rustlers LIVE on Click2Houston.com at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

3:00 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Wildlife 101: Equipment Needed for Small Acreage NRG Center - Room 207

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Educational Seminars: Reading Your Land for Wildlife Management NRG Center - Room 207

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B - The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDEThe Junction

4:30 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Wildlife 101: Wild Game Cooking (Deer and Turkey) NRG Center - Room 207

5:00 p.m. - Red, White and Blue Salute to the Military The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo NRG Center - Main Arena

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series I, Round 2, followed by Brooks & Dunn in concert NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-BThe Junction

Events at the music venues:

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Pauline Reese Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Randy Burghardt Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: Artie V. and the Texxas Heat The Junction

9:00 p.m. Brooks and Dunn NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. Live Music: Jon Stork NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we've got cooking on Click2Houston.com.

