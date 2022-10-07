‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again

HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?

Welp, we’ve got some stellar news for you. We found it. We found your dream home. Drive by Home Depot, grab yourself a stack of cardboard boxes, some bubble wrap and a welcome mat. The search is over.

The answers to all your real estate prayers, hopes, dreams, desires, etc. sits on a shaded .4-acre lot in West University — at 3201 University Boulevard, to be specific.

The home, designed by architect Lynn Swisher Spears, is 7,000 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a four-car garage. Noteworthy highlights include two floating staircases, floor-to-ceiling windows, a new pool, and a very singular intergalactic aesthetic.

In a press statement about the listing, the home is described variously as a “modern work of art,” “visually dazzling,” “legendary,” and “the most iconic home in Houston.”

“What makes this home so fantastic is that it really does not leave a stone unturned. In addition to being pure eye candy, and everything that it comes with, it’s in close proximity to so many essential and iconic places,” said Nicole Handy, CEO and Co-founder of Braden Real Estate Group.

So let’s get down to brass tacks. What’s it going to set you back? The answer: $3.7 million.

For more information about this pricey property, contact Braden Real Estate Group by email at nht@bradenregroup.com or over the phone at (832) 500-5426. View the listing here.

Whether or not you have $3.7 million to spare to fulfill your wildest “Star Wars” dreams, you can still enjoy this one-of-a kind abode, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the photos below and take a gander at what millions of dollars can net you in Houston real estate.

