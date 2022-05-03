PHOTOS: Marina-turned-coastal escape on market for $3.75M in Jamaica Beach

GALVESTON, Texas – A marina converted into a luxurious private home is now on the market in Jamaica Beach for $3,750,000.

The eight-bedroom, eight and one-half-bathroom house at 16502 Bayfront Drive was previously a full marina, restaurant, and snack bar as well as space for meetings, parties, fireworks displays and fishing tournaments.

It opened in 1965 as the center of social activities in the Village of Jamaica Beach, according to the realtor Douglas Elliman.

The marina was later converted into a private home as the rest of the nearby neighborhood saw the growth of homes.

“Located near the front of the main canal and now fully updated, enlarged and modernized by the current owners, the home and property remain uniquely situated to take advantage of its legendary fishing location, multiple docks, immediate bay access, and coveted waterfront views,” the realtor said of the home.

The realtor notes the main floor features an open living and dining room concept, state-of-the-art kitchen and five guest rooms all with en suite baths. The private third level primary suite features stunning waterfront views, a primary bath with soaking tub and steam shower, white granite countertops, and custom Italian tiled walls. Also in the primary suite is a separate home office with custom built-ins. The ground level has two guest bedrooms and an additional kitchen with a large family-style game room.

A lighted pool surrounded by mature palm trees and manicured garden creates a private bayside retreat for outdoor living. The home also has two boat houses and fishing docks with expansive porches and balconies surrounding the entire residence.

16502 Bayfront Drive in Jamaica Beach, Texas (Sonya Bertolino for Douglas Elliman)

