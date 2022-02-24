🔒 The ultimate late-night dining survival guide: 40 Houston restaurants that stay open really, really late or simply don’t close at all

After a late night, what you probably want before you head home is an after-midnight snack. Yes, come witching hour, pickings are slim, but you need not settle for a floppy dollar slice of gas station pizza, a regrettable combo from a fast food drive-thru or worse yet, a frozen TV dinner. Whether you have a hankering for pho, burgers, tacos or doughnuts, you have options.

Here are 40 dependable Houston restaurants open at ungodly hours, categorized and alphabetized for your convenience:

🥡 Asian food

FuFu Café: Open until 2 a.m. daily. 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 105, Houston, (713) 981-8818, Open until 2 a.m. daily.9889 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 105, Houston, (713) 981-8818, fufurestaurant.com

Mai’s Restaurant: Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3403 Milam St, Houston, (713) 520-5300, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3403 Milam St, Houston, (713) 520-5300, maishouston.com

Me’lange: Open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 311 West Gray, Ste. B., Open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 311 West Gray, Ste. B., melangeasianfusion.com

Ninja Ramen: Open until 2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 4219 Washington Ave., Houston, (281) 888-5873, Open until 2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 4219 Washington Ave., Houston, (281) 888-5873, ninjaramen.com

Oh My Gogi (Food truck): Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2504 Amherst St., Houston, (832) 509-5999, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2504 Amherst St., Houston, (832) 509-5999, ohmygogi.com

Pho Bình By Night: Open until midnight daily. 12148 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 101, Houston, (832) 351-2464, Open until midnight daily. 12148 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 101, Houston, (832) 351-2464, phobinh.com

Soho Chicken: Open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, (832) 582-5799, Open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, (832) 582-5799, sohochickenhouston.com

🍔 Burgers

Poppa Burger: Open 24 hours. 1622 N Main St, Houston, (713) 227-6721.

The Burger Joint: Open until 12 a.m. daily. Three locations in Houston, including 2703 Montrose Blvd., Houston, which is open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (281) 974-2889, Open until 12 a.m. daily. Three locations in Houston, including 2703 Montrose Blvd., Houston, which is open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (281) 974-2889, burgerjointhtx.com

🐔 Chicken Sandwiches

Clutch City Cluckers (Food Truck): Open until 5 a.m. daily. 5550 Val Verde St., Houston, (281) 766-5656, Open until 5 a.m. daily. 5550 Val Verde St., Houston, (281) 766-5656, clutchcitycluckers.com

Main Bird (Food Truck): Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 1731 Westheimer Rd, Houston, (713) 739-8898.

🥞 Diner food

Dot Coffee Shop: Open 24 hours. 7006 I-45 South at Woodridge, Houston, (713) 644-7669, Open 24 hours. 7006 I-45 South at Woodridge, Houston, (713) 644-7669, dotcoffeeshop.com

House of Pies: There are four locations in the area but only one is open 24 hours. 11311 Fuqua St., Houston, (832) 203-7549, There are four locations in the area but only one is open 24 hours. 11311 Fuqua St., Houston, (832) 203-7549, houseofpies.com

🥙 Mediterranean food

Café Layal Midtown: Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 207 Gray St. A, Houston, (713) 651-0939, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 207 Gray St. A, Houston, (713) 651-0939, cafelayalmidtownhouston.com

Gyro King: Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2424 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, (832) 618-4891, Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2424 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, (832) 618-4891, gyrokinghouston.com

Jones Fried Chicken: Open until 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 6633 Fondren Rd, Houston, (713) 772-7799.

The Halal Guys: The location at 3821 Farnham St. is open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (713) 681-5465, The location at 3821 Farnham St. is open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (713) 681-5465, thehalalguys.com

🍕 Pizza

Frank’s Pizza: Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 417 Travis St., Houston, (713) 225-5656, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 417 Travis St., Houston, (713) 225-5656, frankspizza.com

Gotham Pizza: Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2204 Louisiana St., Houston, (713) 659-2222, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2204 Louisiana St., Houston, (713) 659-2222, gothampizza.com

Love Buzz: Open until 2 a.m. daily. 408 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 521-2899, Open until 2 a.m. daily. 408 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 521-2899, lovebuzzpizza.com

🌮 Tex-Mex and Mexican food

Cantina Barba: Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3701 N. Main St., Houston, (832) 910-8226, Open until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3701 N. Main St., Houston, (832) 910-8226, cantinabarba.com

Chacho’s: Open 24 hours. Three locations in Houston, including 6006 Westheimer at Fountain View Dr., (713) 975-9699, Open 24 hours. Three locations in Houston, including 6006 Westheimer at Fountain View Dr., (713) 975-9699, chachos.com

Chapultepec Lupita: Open 24 hours Thursday through Sunday. 813 Richmond Ave, Houston, (713) 522-2365.

El Rey Taqueria: Open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 910 Shepherd Dr., Houston, (713) 802-9145, Open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 910 Shepherd Dr., Houston, (713) 802-9145, elreytaqueria.com

La Calle Tacos: Open daily until 2 a.m. 909 Franklin St., Houston, (832) 735-8226, Open daily until 2 a.m. 909 Franklin St., Houston, (832) 735-8226, lacalletacos.com

La Tapatia: Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Six locations in the Houston area, including 1749 Richmond Ave, Houston, (713) 521-3144, Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Six locations in the Houston area, including 1749 Richmond Ave, Houston, (713) 521-3144, latapatia.com

Ruchi’s Mexican Grill: Open daily until 2 a.m. Four locations in the Houston area, including 6410 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 974-0795, Open daily until 2 a.m. Four locations in the Houston area, including 6410 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 974-0795, ruchismexicangrill.com

Spanish Flowers: Open 24 hours Friday through Sunday. 4701 N. Main St., Houston, (713) 869-1706, Open 24 hours Friday through Sunday. 4701 N. Main St., Houston, (713) 869-1706, spanishflowerrestaurant.com

Taquerias Arandas: There are multiple locations in the Houston area. Several remain open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, There are multiple locations in the Houston area. Several remain open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, taqueriasarandas.com

Velvet Taco: There are five locations in Houston. The Montrose and Washington Avenue locations remain open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, There are five locations in Houston. The Montrose and Washington Avenue locations remain open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, velvettaco.com

🍴 Miscellany

BB’s Tex-Orleans: Open until 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 2710 Montrose Blvd., Houston, (713) 524-4499, Open until 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. 2710 Montrose Blvd., Houston, (713) 524-4499, bbstexorleans.com

Katz’s Deli: Open 24 hours. Three locations in Houston including 616 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 521-3838, Open 24 hours. Three locations in Houston including 616 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (713) 521-3838, katzsneverkloses.com

Midtown Bar & Grill: Open until midnight daily. 415 W Gray St., Houston, (713) 528-2887, Open until midnight daily. 415 W Gray St., Houston, (713) 528-2887, midtownbargrill.com

Moxie’s: Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 5000 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (346) 571-6164, Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 5000 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (346) 571-6164, moxies.com

Onion Creek Café: Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3106 White Oak Dr., Houston, (713) 880-0706, Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3106 White Oak Dr., Houston, (713) 880-0706, onioncreekcafe.com

Underground Hall: Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 1010 Prairie St., Houston, (281) 888-4323, Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 1010 Prairie St., Houston, (281) 888-4323, undergroundhall.com

🍨 Sweets

Amy’s Ice Cream: Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3816 Farnham St, Houston, (713) 526-2697, Open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3816 Farnham St, Houston, (713) 526-2697, amysicecreams.com

Glazed: Open 24 hours. 1333 Old Spanish Trail Ste E., Houston, (346) 718-2846, Open 24 hours. 1333 Old Spanish Trail Ste E., Houston, (346) 718-2846, eatglazed.com

Shipley Do-Nuts: A handful of locations are open 24 hours, including the shop at 12403 Westheimer Rd., (713) 589-3292, A handful of locations are open 24 hours, including the shop at 12403 Westheimer Rd., (713) 589-3292, order.myshipleydonuts.com

Voodoo Doughnut: Open 24 hours. Two locations in Houston, including 1214 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (346) 355-7666, Open 24 hours. Two locations in Houston, including 1214 Westheimer Rd., Houston, (346) 355-7666, voodoodoughnut.com

Don’t see your favorite late night haunt here? Share your recommendations in the comment section.