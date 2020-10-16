LIST: Houstonians say these local spots serve the best shawarma

Got a hankering for some shawarma but not sure where to go to satisfy your craving? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.
We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots serve the best shawarma, and they delivered.
Abu Omar Halal
Multiple locations
Al Quick Stop
2002 Waugh Drive
Cafe Lili Lebanese Grill
5757 Westheimer Road #112
Droubis Bakery & Deli
7333 Hillcroft St.
Istanbul Doner & Kebap
2802 Old Spanish Trail
Kasiun Mediterranean Food
1012 Mason Road
Saba’s Grill & Wok
5413 S Braeswood Blvd.
Shawarma King
3121 Hillcroft St.
3Tee Shawarma
13974 Westheimer Road
