56ºF

Food

LIST: Houstonians say these local spots serve the best shawarma

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Food, Shawarma, eating, things to do, Houston, local
In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, chef Diaa Alhanoun sharpens his knives between serving customers, while skewered pieces of cooked chicken and beef known, or "shawarma," are kept warm at his restaurant Sakib, in New York. A Syrian refugee fleeing civil war at home, Alhanoun, his wife and four children arrived in the U.S. from Jordan in 2016. Less than three years later Alhanoun and a partner opened a small restaurant in Brooklyn's trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, photo, chef Diaa Alhanoun sharpens his knives between serving customers, while skewered pieces of cooked chicken and beef known, or "shawarma," are kept warm at his restaurant Sakib, in New York. A Syrian refugee fleeing civil war at home, Alhanoun, his wife and four children arrived in the U.S. from Jordan in 2016. Less than three years later Alhanoun and a partner opened a small restaurant in Brooklyn's trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Got a hankering for some shawarma but not sure where to go to satisfy your craving? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots serve the best shawarma, and they delivered.

Abu Omar Halal

Multiple locations

Click here to view map.

Al Quick Stop

2002 Waugh Drive

Cafe Lili Lebanese Grill

5757 Westheimer Road #112

Droubis Bakery & Deli

7333 Hillcroft St.

Istanbul Doner & Kebap

2802 Old Spanish Trail

Kasiun Mediterranean Food

1012 Mason Road

Saba’s Grill & Wok

5413 S Braeswood Blvd.

Shawarma King

3121 Hillcroft St.

3Tee Shawarma

13974 Westheimer Road

What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: