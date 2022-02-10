🔒Insiders, this is where the Houston area gets its best wings; See the most-mentioned spots for chicken happiness

HOUSTON – Mild, medium, or hot, chicken wings are a favorite food for many people throughout the Houston area, but where do people pick up their favorites?
KPRC 2 reached out to find out where people like to eat wings and there were more than a few responses. However, a few places continued to be mentioned. Here are some of the places that were named on repeat throughout the Houston area when we asked.
None
Multiple locations recommended.
“Great group of people love their wings big and meaty” -- Jim Ogletree
Favored location: On the east side at Wood Forest and Normandy.
2404 Strand, Galveston, Texas
“Not Houston, but Brews Brothers and The Spot were always really solid options in Galveston when I lived there.”
3425 Ella Blvd, Houston, Texas 77018
7395 McHard Rd, #102 Houston, Texas 77053
Two locations.
202 Sawdust Rd, Spring, TX 77380
5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
“Pappas Burgers has some pretty legit wings!!!” -- Christopher Lyons
3204 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas
Texas Huddle Grille & Sports Bar
803 East Nasa Parkway #100, Webster, TX, United States, Texas
“Y’all sleepin’ on Texas Huddle Grille & Sports Bar in Webster. ... Their wings are awesome and the rest of their menu is, too!!!” -- Adolph Duane Postel
The Gardens at Westgreen, 20940 Katy Freeway, Suite A, Katy, TX 77449
Wings 87
10999 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77092
These mentions were so specific we got interested in them...
1520 Southmore Ave, Pasadena, TX 77502
“Pasadena’s best.” -- Isidro Garcia
“Thai Cottage heat no 3″ -- Tab Smith
ALSO:
“Imma bit of a wing expert. Top 5: Pluckers, Wingstop, Bayou City, Hooters, Spankys/Pasadena, Honorable mention 2 A Days.” -- Jose F. Villagran
“The Backyard Grill and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company. Hands down best wings in Houston. Both are (on fire).” -- James Simpson
“Flappy Wings & Burgers in Katy, worth the drive!! If you haven’t tried them yet, you are missing out.” -- AmyJo Freeze
Where did we miss? Especially interested in the local gems you love. Let us know in the comments.