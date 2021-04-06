LIST: Where KPRC 2 viewers say you can get the best deep dish pizza in Houston

April 5 is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!
To commemorate the occasion, we asked our KPRC 2 viewers where to get the best deep dish pizza in Houston.
While many recommended taking a road trip or quick flight to Chicago for the perfect pie, some were able to share which local pizzerias get it right.
Here’s where KPRC 2 viewers say you can get the best deep dish pizza in Houston:
Big Z’s
Located at 2004 Mason Road A1, Katy
Chicago Italian Beef and Pizza
Located at 1777 Airline Drive, Houston
Fuzzy’s Pizza & Italian Cafe
Multiple locations
Rosati’s Pizza
Located at 9111 Farm to Market Rd 723 Suite 250, Richmond
Coming soon to Conroe
Star Pizza
Multiple locations