LIST: Where KPRC 2 viewers say you can get the best deep dish pizza in Houston

April 5 is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!

To commemorate the occasion, we asked our KPRC 2 viewers where to get the best deep dish pizza in Houston.

While many recommended taking a road trip or quick flight to Chicago for the perfect pie, some were able to share which local pizzerias get it right.

Here’s where KPRC 2 viewers say you can get the best deep dish pizza in Houston:

Big Z’s

Located at 2004 Mason Road A1, Katy

Chicago Italian Beef and Pizza

Located at 1777 Airline Drive, Houston

Fuzzy’s Pizza & Italian Cafe

Multiple locations

Rosati’s Pizza

Located at 9111 Farm to Market Rd 723 Suite 250, Richmond

Coming soon to Conroe

Star Pizza

Multiple locations

