At these iconic Houston diners, breakfast is served with a heaping side of nostalgia

Searching for someplace simple where you can score a stack of syrup-soaked buttermilk pancakes and a piping-hot cup of black coffee -- No frills, no fusions and no swarms of Insta-obsessed influencers? Slip into a booth or slide behind the counter at one of Houston’s longstanding diners.

Clearly, these long-standing locales get it right -- from simply scrumptious scratch-made biscuits to massive, meat-packed omelets, there’s something delicious at each of these iconic Houston institutions.

Listed chronologically by opening date, here’s a look at some of the iconic Houston diners that continue to dish out quality comfort food after decades in business.

“Justly famous since 1938,” this Houston institution initially operated as a pharmacy the corner of Westheimer and Kirby. Shortly after opening, the Griner family assembled a tiny, 20-seat dining room at the back of the business. The soda fountain was a draw and Avalon Pharmacy soon became a popular neighborhood gathering place. In 1972, the drug store’s lead pharmacist Bill Morris bought the business and expanded it into a diner. Current owners Coy and Bambilynn Ramsey acquired the diner in 1992. In 1993, after 55 years at its original location, the drug store and diner moved one block east to its present location. The drug store portion of the business continued to operate until Morris retired in 2008. The restaurant concept now boasts four Houston-area locations.

Menu standouts include the chicken fried steak omelet, the waffle sandwich, the open-faced chili cheeseburger and the sweet potato fries served with marshmallow sauce. Oh, and don’t forget to indulge in something sweet -- After all, the floats, milkshakes and malts have been a Houston tradition for over 75 years. View the menu here.

Review: “This is one of the best old-school diners in town. The breakfast is southern comfort and is amazing. Their biscuits are warm and fluffy, their gravy is nice and thick, and their eggs are very tasty. Their breakfast meats are very good and well cured. The staff is amazing. They will welcome you with an open smile and if they identify you as a regular they will remember who you are and what you like to eat. It is a shame that places like this are dying but I’m glad the Avalon diner is going strong. Highly recommend for breakfast.” - Benjamin of Houston

Location: 2417 Westheimer Road, Houston

Whether it’s a stack of pancakes or a patty melt you seek, old-school indulgence is a guarantee at this Gulfgate gem operated by Dmitri and Peggy Bokos. Menu favorites include chicken fried chicken, Belgium waffles, baby beef liver and onions, and the jalapeno sausage sandwich. The eatery has operated out of its current location since 1962. View the menu here.

Review: “A neighborhood staple when you’re in the mood for delicious diner food. Big portions and it’s all good...worth every penny! Another spot I always take out of town guests and everyone always loves it!” - Ross of Houston

Location: 4318 Telephone Road, Houston

This iconic H-Town institution opened in 1952 and continues to operate at its original location near Hobby Airport. Diners, prepare to kick it back old school. Slump into a crinkly red booth or pull up to the counter and get ready to gorge on some decadent, scratch-made food. Menu standouts include grits, chicken fried steak, Texas-sized omelets and waffles. City Café is an old-fashioned establishment in more ways than one -- It does permit smoking . The diner is located in the city of South Houston, so it isn’t impacted by Houston’s city-wide ban on smoking in public places. View the menu here.

Review: “I love this place! Delicious, fantastic food, great prices, super friendly service. Great for breakfast and lunch, everything I have tried I have loved. Looks like a bit of a dive in the outside, but once you go inside you feel like you are back in time at an old diner. The regulars are treated like family and I definitely think I’m going to be a regular!” - Vicki of Houston

Location: 513 College Avenue, South Houston

This longstanding Houston stalwart not far from Gulfgate Shopping Center (Houston’s first mall) opened its doors back in 1967 -- and hasn’t closed them too often ever since. Open 24/7, the diner serves comfort food favorites like chicken fried steak, pot roast, burgers and, of course, home-style breakfast foods -- biscuits, omelets, pancakes . . .you name it. A word of advice: Visit on an empty stomach. The food is hearty and the helpings are huge. Oh, and as if we almost forgot, Dot Coffee Shop was the first of many restaurants opened by the Pappas family. View the menu here.

Review: “Been coming here for 20 years and have seen fluctuations in quality over the years no doubt. But it’s 2021 and while they have a more limited menu and prices have gone up, the quality is honestly the best it’s ever been.” - Crypto Tex of Houston

Location: 7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge Drive, Houston

House of Pies -- opened in Houston 1967, it’s where breakfast food aficionados and Houstonians battling late night cravings go to score some solid diner food and glorious, glorious pie. The 24-hour diner and bakery, originally one of several franchise locations in a chain thought up by Al Lapin Jr. , the same entrepreneur behind IHOP, has been a Houston institution for decades. Morning, noon, or night, you can gorge on breakfast food and the other typical diner dishes like chopped steak, chicken fried steak and patty melts. OK, it goes without saying -- but, we’re going to say it anyway -- if, actually when, you visit House of Pies, you’ve got to order at least one slice of pie. It’s an unwritten law of the the universe and a tasty one at that. House of Pies reps a perpetually stocked dessert case packed with an assortment of pies including but definitely not limited to Texas Pecan, Bayou Goo, Bavarian Banana, French Blackbottom, Coconut Cream, Cherry, German Chocolate, Blueberry, Dutch Apple and more. View the menu here.

Review: “Where else can you find a Monte Cristo sandwich, anymore? House of Pies! It’s the real deal, too. As far as diners go, House of Pies checks all the boxes for ‘classic’ diner food executed at the expected diner quality. No frills, nothing too fancy, but exactly what you expect in all the right ways. Of course, as the name foretells, the expansive and rotating pie selection fulfills all the basic, southern pie requirements (and more). The portions are very generous and prices are affordable. Plenty of parking at this location, and the colorful collection of guests makes the perfect spot to people watch, read a book, and/or enjoy a nicer diner cup of coffee.” - Stacy of Houston

Location: 3112 Kirby Drive, Houston

