LIST: Houstonians say these local spots serve the best fried chicken

Craving fried chicken but not sure where to go to satisfy your craving? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots serve the best fried chicken, and they delivered.

Here’s what they said:

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken - 1815 Washington AveHouston, TX 77007

Barbecue Inn - 116 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018

Carriage House Cafe - 7955 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77064

Mel’s Country Cafe - 24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

Red Lion British Pub - 2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Don Roberto’s - 12999 Murphy Rd # B4, Stafford, TX 77477

Mia’s Table - Multiple locations

Clancy’s Public House - 503 FM 359 Rd, 118, Richmond, TX 77406

Chicken Plus - 6210 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77028

Frenchy’s Chicken - Multiple locations

Timmy Chan - Multiple locations

Hickory Hollow - 8038 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77064

What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.