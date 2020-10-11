81ºF

LIST: Houstonians say these local spots serve the best fried chicken

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Craving fried chicken but not sure where to go to satisfy your craving? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots serve the best fried chicken, and they delivered.

Here’s what they said:

  • Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken - 1815 Washington AveHouston, TX 77007
  • Barbecue Inn - 116 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018
  • Carriage House Cafe - 7955 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77064
  • Mel’s Country Cafe - 24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375
  • Red Lion British Pub - 2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
  • Don Roberto’s - 12999 Murphy Rd # B4, Stafford, TX 77477
  • Mia’s Table - Multiple locations
  • Clancy’s Public House - 503 FM 359 Rd, 118, Richmond, TX 77406
  • Chicken Plus - 6210 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77028
  • Frenchy’s Chicken - Multiple locations
  • Timmy Chan - Multiple locations
  • Hickory Hollow - 8038 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77064

What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.

