🔒 LIST: The best pho spots in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

We asked our viewers to share their go-to spots around Houston for a delicious bowl of Pho, and received an overwhelming response.
KPRC 2 viewers commented over 600 times on the call-out post, and we combed through all of them in order to find the most recommended restaurants.
From Katy to Pearland, Houstonians all-around were eager to share their favorite place to order Vietnam’s national dish.
Here are the most recommended Pho spots around Houston and its surrounding neighborhoods:
11005 Fuqua St Suite 110, Houston
17565 TX-249, Houston
3613 Highway 6, Sugar Land
5901 Westheimer Road U, Houston
2916 White Oak Drive, Houston
12148 Bellaire Blvd # 101, Houston
10928 Beamer Road, Houston
8011 Spencer Highway, Deer Park
11830 Bellaire Blvd #C, Houston
10961 North Freeway #108, Houston
4720 Washington Ave Suite B-1, Houston
2808 Milam St Suite D, Houston
15754 FM 529 #300, Houston
890 South Mason Road, Katy
10800 Bellaire Blvd Suite F, Houston
6965 Barker Cypress Road, Houston
5800 Bellaire Blvd Suite 101, Houston
1612 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
10810 Hughes Road, Houston
23119 Colonial Parkway #A11, Katy
15718 State Highway 288 Ste. 140, Pearland