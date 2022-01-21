🔒 LIST: The best pho spots in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Pho, as seen in this stock image from Pixabay.com.

We asked our viewers to share their go-to spots around Houston for a delicious bowl of Pho, and received an overwhelming response.

KPRC 2 viewers commented over 600 times on the call-out post, and we combed through all of them in order to find the most recommended restaurants.

From Katy to Pearland, Houstonians all-around were eager to share their favorite place to order Vietnam’s national dish.

[RELATED: 🔒 Slurp-worthy selections: The best ramen destinations in Houston, according to local noodle fanatics]

Here are the most recommended Pho spots around Houston and its surrounding neighborhoods:

Ad

Pho 21

11005 Fuqua St Suite 110, Houston

Pho An 2

17565 TX-249, Houston

Pho Ben

3613 Highway 6, Sugar Land

Pho Binh

5901 Westheimer Road U, Houston

2916 White Oak Drive, Houston

Pho Bình By Night

12148 Bellaire Blvd # 101, Houston

Pho Binh Trailer

10928 Beamer Road, Houston

Pho Central

8011 Spencer Highway, Deer Park

Pho Dien

11830 Bellaire Blvd #C, Houston

Ad

Pho Houston

10961 North Freeway #108, Houston

Pho King Noodle Bar

4720 Washington Ave Suite B-1, Houston

Pho Saigon

2808 Milam St Suite D, Houston

15754 FM 529 #300, Houston

890 South Mason Road, Katy

Pho Sapa

10800 Bellaire Blvd Suite F, Houston

Pho Tau Bay

6965 Barker Cypress Road, Houston

Pho Vn 21

5800 Bellaire Blvd Suite 101, Houston

Pho Yen

1612 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

Rice & Pho

Ad

10810 Hughes Road, Houston

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne - Katy

23119 Colonial Parkway #A11, Katy

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne - Pearland

15718 State Highway 288 Ste. 140, Pearland