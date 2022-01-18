🔒 Slurp-worthy selections: The best ramen destinations in Houston, according to local noodle fanatics

HOUSTON – Cool winter days call for steamy, intensely comforting bowls of first-rate ramen. Luckily, Houston is home to some seriously slurp-worthy ramen shops where you can find classic ramen as well inspired adaptations like stir-fry, curry and barbecue ramen. The biggest problem, if we can even it call it that, is the sheer number of ramen noodle denizens in our great city. Which ramen restaurants serve the best of the best? We asked locals where they go to get incredible ramen in the Houston-area, and they delivered.
Here’s what they had to say:
- 3 Little Pigs Ramen: 1223 Grand W Boulevard Suite B-103, Katy, TX 77449
- Ninja Ramen: 4219 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
- Noodle Master: 6823 Spencer Hwy Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77505
- Poke Burri Houston: 2503 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
- Ramen Bar Ichi: 1801 S Dairy Ashford Rd #108, Houston, TX 77077
- Rakkan Ramen: 600 N Shepherd Drive Suite 515, Houston, TX 77007
- Ramen Jin: 11181 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77042
- Ramen Tatsu-ya: Multiple locations
- Samurai Noodle: 1801 Durham Drive #2, Houston, TX 77007
- Slurp Ramen Factory: 5530 W Grand Parkway S Suite 550, Richmond, TX 77406
- Taiko Ramen: 3645 FM 1960 Suite 228, Houston, TX 77068
- Tamashi Ramen and Sushi: Multiple locations
- Thai Spice: 300 Bay Area Boulevard Suite 900, Webster, TX 77598
- Tiger Den: 9889 Bellaire Boulevard Suite 230, Houston, TX 77036
Houston foodies, what would you add to this list? Share your ramen recommendations in the comment section below.