🔒 Slurp-worthy selections: The best ramen destinations in Houston, according to local noodle fanatics

HOUSTON – Cool winter days call for steamy, intensely comforting bowls of first-rate ramen. Luckily, Houston is home to some seriously slurp-worthy ramen shops where you can find classic ramen as well inspired adaptations like stir-fry, curry and barbecue ramen. The biggest problem, if we can even it call it that, is the sheer number of ramen noodle denizens in our great city. Which ramen restaurants serve the best of the best? We asked locals where they go to get incredible ramen in the Houston-area, and they delivered.

Here’s what they had to say:

Houston foodies, what would you add to this list? Share your ramen recommendations in the comment section below.

MORE: