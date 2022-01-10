🔒 This is where to get the best dumplings in Houston, according to you

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for dumplings that are a cut above the rest, then don’t trust us -- trust your fellow KPRC 2 viewers who love them.
After asking everyone to share where they get the best dumplings in the Houston area, we combed through the responses to bring you a list of the best local shops that people mentioned.
Here are some of our viewers’ favorite spots for dumplings (in alphabetical order):
9659 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite #400, Humble
2313 Edwards St Ste. 180, Houston
6515 Westheimer Rd, Houston
2100 W 34th St, Houston
9896 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
2201 Yale St, Houston
5711 Hillcroft Ave Suite A-6, Houston
Keeper’s Japanese Restaurant & Bar
4654 Hwy 6, Sugar Land
1421 Richmond Ave, Houston
9938 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
8260 Louetta Rd, Spring
3285 Southwest Fwy, Houston
2410 S Wayside Dr, Houston
What is your favorite spot for dumplings in the Houston area? Let us know in the comments.