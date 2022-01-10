🔒 This is where to get the best dumplings in Houston, according to you

A resident makes Chinese dumplings on Chinese New Year's Eve February 8, 2005 in Fu County, Shaanxi Province, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for dumplings that are a cut above the rest, then don’t trust us -- trust your fellow KPRC 2 viewers who love them.

After asking everyone to share where they get the best dumplings in the Houston area, we combed through the responses to bring you a list of the best local shops that people mentioned.

Here are some of our viewers’ favorite spots for dumplings (in alphabetical order):

China Star

9659 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite #400, Humble

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St Ste. 180, Houston

Dumpling King

6515 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Eastern Chinese Restaurant

2100 W 34th St, Houston

Golden Dumpling House

9896 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Heights Asian Cafe

2201 Yale St, Houston

Kathmandu Curry and Bar

5711 Hillcroft Ave Suite A-6, Houston

Keeper’s Japanese Restaurant & Bar

4654 Hwy 6, Sugar Land

Miss Saigon Cafe

1421 Richmond Ave, Houston

San Dong Noodle House

9938 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Taste of China

8260 Louetta Rd, Spring

Trendy Dumpling

3285 Southwest Fwy, Houston

888 Chinese Restaurant

2410 S Wayside Dr, Houston

What is your favorite spot for dumplings in the Houston area? Let us know in the comments.