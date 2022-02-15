Waterfront oasis: Big, blue Morgan’s Point stunner reps luxe amenities, jaw-dropping views, its own fishing pier

HOUSTON – Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning waterfront retreat.

By the numbers: 703 Bayridge Road, Morgan’s Point, TX 77571 | $2,700,000 | 2010 (Year built) | 4,198 square feet | 1.7 lot acres | 6 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 1 pool | 600-foot lighted fishing pier

The three-story abode, built in 2010, reps sweeping bay views, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple living spaces, open-air terraces, a large screened porch and a home theater. Outside, amenities include a pool and spa, a summer kitchen and a 600-foot lighted fishing pier with an oyster reef and boat lift. An apartment over the detached garage has two bedrooms.

“Rebuilt in recent years in keeping with historic restrictions, this wonderful property is the product of a master with knowledge of superior building materials and access to outstanding architects and engineering firms,” the listing reads. “The home became his masterpiece.”

The 4,198-square-foot home sits on a 1.07 landscaped lot on the Galveston Bay peninsula known as Morgan’s Point, which is located some 30 miles east of Houston.

The luxe listing is represented by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information on the listing, call (713) 503-4222 or click here.

Words just don’t do justice to this waterfront estate. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 703 Baybridge Road.

703 Bayridge Road, Morgan's Point, TX 77571 (Images provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

