That’s in Texas? Rural retreat with city slicker looks on the market in Bryan for $3.9M

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning Bryan abode.

Seeking a rural retreat far, far away from the mind-numbing hubbub of inner city living? Look no further than this serene 62-acre estate some 100 miles northwest of Houston in Brazos County.

Dubbed Three Oaks Ranch, the listing offers the upscale amenities of a luxe resort with the provisions needed for ranch life: water wells, fenced pastures, a windmill and a pond, to name a few.

The 5,200-square-foot main home has one bedroom, one full and one half bathroom. Outside, a pool wraps around the contemporary quarters.

Also on the acreage are a three-bedroom, three-bathroom guest house, living quarters for a ranch foreman and a 4,000-square-foot barn.

The property’s acreage, coupled with its proximity to downtown Bryan and Texas A&M University in College Station, make it a special find.

The luxe listing is represented by Jay Tjoelker and Jeremy Richmond of Oldham Goodwin Group, LLC. For more information on the listing, click here or call (979) 268-2000.

Words just don’t do this home justice. Scroll through the photos below to take a gander at this spectacular Texas listing.

Three Oaks Ranch (Images provided by Oldham Goodwin Group, LLC)

