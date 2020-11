HOUSTON – Two Houston-area cities will soon have a new spot to visit for breakfast, lunch, and boozy brunch cocktails.

In a news release, The Toasted Yolk will be opening their 15th and 16th restaurants in League City and Bellaire after leases were signed for the two franchise locations.

The Toasted Yolk in League City is located at 2535 Gulf Freeway near FM 646 and is set to open next month. The Bellaire location, at 5103 Bellaire Blvd is slated to open on March 2021.