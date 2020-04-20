Art Assignment: Show us your Mother Nature artwork

HOUSTON – With Earth Day on April 22nd and Arbor Day on April 24th, this week’s KPRC 2 Kids art theme is all about Mother Nature! Show us your most creative, colorful, uplifting, or realistic art filled with anything related to the earth, trees, or conservation.

After you finish your awesome art, have a grown-up take a photo of your art and upload it below for a chance for you to be featured as one of our artists of the week in one of four categories.

Art can be submitted starting Monday morning and should be uploaded by the end of the day Thursday. Voting will be open in all categories Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’ll announce the artists of the week on Monday, April 27th.

