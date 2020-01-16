These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019
HOUSTON, Texas – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019 amount to around 72,253 square feet of luxury living and more than $36 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.
10. Tanglewood area estate listed for $2,500,000
Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Size: 7,158 square feet
Address: 5325 Lynbrook, Houston, TX 77056
9. Sunset Terrace home listed for $2,700,000
West University | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 5,027 square feet
Address: 3752 Tangley, Houston, TX 77005
8. Southside area abode listed for $2,795,000
West University | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Size: 5,310 square feet
Address: 3305 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005
7. Tanglewood house listed for $2,850,000
Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 6,839 square feet
Address: 5904 Pine Forest, Houston, TX 77057
6. West University home listed for $2,899,000
Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Size: 5,092 square feet
Address: 3421 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005
5. River Oaks abode listed for$3,295,000
River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Size: 5,951 square feet
Address: 3238 Locke, Houston, TX 77019
4. West University Place estate listed for $3,395,000
West University | 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Size: 8,113 square feet
Address: 6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005
3. Bayou Glen manor listed for $4,250,000
Tanglewood | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Size: 10,590 square feet
Address: 214 Sage, Houston, TX 77056
2. River Oaks home listed for $5,499,000
River Oaks | 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Size: 8,916 square feet
Address: 3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019
1. Hunterwood home listed for $5,999,900
River Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Size: 9,257 square feet
Address: 314 Hunters Trail, Houston, TX 77024
