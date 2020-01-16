These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019

HOUSTON, Texas – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019 amount to around 72,253 square feet of luxury living and more than $36 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

5325 Lynbrook, Houston, TX 77056

Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 7,158 square feet

Address: 5325 Lynbrook, Houston, TX 77056

3752 Tangley, Houston, TX 77005

West University | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 5,027 square feet

Address: 3752 Tangley, Houston, TX 77005

3305 Amherst

West University | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Size: 5,310 square feet

Address: 3305 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

5904 Pine Forest

5904 Pine Forest

Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 6,839 square feet

Address: 5904 Pine Forest, Houston, TX 77057

3421 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,092 square feet

Address: 3421 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

3238 Locke

3238 Locke

River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,951 square feet

Address: 3238 Locke, Houston, TX 77019

6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005

6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005

West University | 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 8,113 square feet

Address: 6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005

214 SAGE ROAD

214 SAGE ROAD

214 SAGE ROAD

Tanglewood | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 10,590 square feet

Address: 214 Sage, Houston, TX 77056

3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019

3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019

3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019

River Oaks | 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 8,916 square feet

Address: 3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET

River Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 9,257 square feet

Address: 314 Hunters Trail, Houston, TX 77024