Features

These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019
HOUSTON, Texas – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in December 2019 amount to around 72,253 square feet of luxury living and more than $36 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

10. Tanglewood area estate listed for $2,500,000

5325 Lynbrook, Houston, TX 77056
Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 7,158 square feet

Address: 5325 Lynbrook, Houston, TX 77056

9. Sunset Terrace home listed for $2,700,000

3752 Tangley, Houston, TX 77005
West University | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 5,027 square feet

Address: 3752 Tangley, Houston, TX 77005

8. Southside area abode listed for $2,795,000

3305 Amherst
West University | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Size: 5,310 square feet

Address: 3305 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

7. Tanglewood house listed for $2,850,000

5904 Pine Forest
Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 6,839 square feet

Address: 5904 Pine Forest, Houston, TX 77057

6. West University home listed for $2,899,000

3421 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005
Tanglewood | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,092 square feet

Address: 3421 Amherst, Houston, TX 77005

5. River Oaks abode listed for$3,295,000

3238 Locke
River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,951 square feet

Address: 3238 Locke, Houston, TX 77019

4. West University Place estate listed for $3,395,000

6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005
West University | 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 8,113 square feet

Address: 6515 Westchester, Houston, TX 77005

3. Bayou Glen manor listed for $4,250,000

214 SAGE ROAD
Tanglewood | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 10,590 square feet

Address: 214 Sage, Houston, TX 77056

2. River Oaks home listed for $5,499,000

3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019
River Oaks | 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 8,916 square feet

Address: 3600 Inverness, Houston, TX 77019

1. Hunterwood home listed for $5,999,900

314 HUNTERS TRAIL STREET
River Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 9,257 square feet

Address: 314 Hunters Trail, Houston, TX 77024

