Rustic retreat or modern masterpiece? Two Texas real estate listings offer luxury living for $3.2M

Here, we compare two Texas real estate listings with the same price tag, but wildly different accommodations.

This go around, we pit a rustic retreat in Alpine against a modern masterpiece in Dallas. Each offer up luxury living, and only ask $3,200,000 for the trouble.

One listing offers cozy quarters and an abundance of acreage out in the middle of nowhere. The other one boasts modern digs and all the amenities of city living.

If you’ve got $3.2 million lying around, you’ve got some gorgeous gems to consider.

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

Alpine | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Home size: 3,071 square feet

Lot size: 370 acres

Address: 2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

Contact: Debbi Hester, (915) 252-5753

Up first, we take a look at 2 Scenic Ridge North. This sprawling West Texas retreat varies greatly in size and setting from the contemporary digs we’ll take a peak at in Dallas. First off, with 370 acres, this Chihuahuan Desert outpost offers a superior acreage-to-expense ratio. The Dallas home sits on a 28,314 square foot lot, acceptable by a city dweller’s standards but puny compared with this Big Bend area behemoth. The main house is a spacious log cabin with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, cozy interiors house a massive floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, hardwood floors, gas furnaces and beautifully tiled bathrooms. The home has a dreamy wrap around porch offering up views of Fort Davis, Alpine, Marathon and, most importantly, a gorgeous Texas sky sans light pollution. Think back, when was the last time you actually saw the Milky Way in all its glory? This home also has a garage and a separate guest quarters.

Bonus: These cozy quarters are some eighty miles away from Big Bend National Park.

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

2 Scenic Ridge North, Alpine, TX 79830

Dallas | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Home size: 6,753 square feet

Lot size: 28,314 square feet

Address: 5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Contact: Sheila Manriquez, (214) 909-1030

5826 Walnut Hill Lane

Next, we head some 500 miles northeast to tour a Dallas home sporting more contemporary quarters. Sitting at 5826 Walnut Hill Lane, this lavish abode offers some super trendy touches including starch-white walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and modern amenities (heads up: the master bath has heated floors). Boasting a museum-like feel inside and out, this home is the stuff of modern living dreams. On the fence? Not sure which Texas real estate listing you want more? Know that if you choose this home, what you lose in acreage you gain in reliable cell reception.

Bonus: There’s an ultra-cool atrium smack dab in the middle of the house and it even has a fireplace. A spacious back porch looks out into a pristine lawn perfect for entertaining outdoors.

5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

5826 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230