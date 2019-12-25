House hunting? Take a look inside this gorgeous glass house on the market for $2.35 million

Boasting polished slate flooring, rusticated stone walls, metal accents and windows aplenty, the 10,106 square foot stunner at 2706 Turtle Creek Circle in Dallas, TX is a one-of-a-kind real estate wonder . . . And it could be yours for the low price of $2.35 million.

Designed by architect Jonathan Bailey as his dream home, D Magazine crowned the dramatic glass gem the home of the year in 2000 and listed it as one of the 10 most beautiful homes in Dallas in 2008.

So exactly what do you get for this seven-figure purchase? Valid question. How does a life unfettered by the prison of walls sound? Corny? Yeah, we thought so too. Ok, but what about a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home so absurdly beautiful you’ll feel like you’re living in a work of art? Ok, also corny, but true.

Now, for the hard news. We hate to break this to you but sadly, and unsurprisingly, this stellar glass structure is less than smudge-proof. Prepare to develop a newfound appreciation for Windex.

Put up the big bucks and add this gorgeous glass gem to your real estate portfolio.

Scroll below and take a gander at what hundreds of thousands of dollars can net you in Texas real estate. (Hint: It’s a whole lot of glass.)

2706 Turtle Creek Circle in Dallas, TX

