Texas real estate: What $1.5 million gets you in Houston vs. Marfa
Here, we compare two Texas homes with the same price tag — one in the Houston city limits and one outside.
This go-around, wit a pit a modern masterpiece in Marfa against an Italian-inspired condo in Houston. Each offer up luxury living, and only ask $1.5 million for the trouble.
One option provides a contemporary escape from the hustle and bustle of city living. The other offers a prime piece of real estate next to the exclusive Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa. What home is worth the price to you?
Modern Marfa masterpiece
Marfa | 1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Size: 3,618 square feet
Price per square foot: $414.59
Address: 208 East San Antonio Street, Marfa, TX 79843
Contact: Lauren Fowkles, (432) 295-2849
Need a refuge far, far away from a big city? This modern masterpiece in downtown Marfa is a gorgeous getaway smack-dab in the middle of nowhere. So, your cell reception might take a big hit and Marfa’s night life might leave something to be desired, but what does it matter when you’re holed up in this serene sanctuary? Something to note: This unique West Texas gem boasts both a residential space and a commercial storefront. Not interested in peddling rocks, modern art or cute Texas tchotchkes? No worries. You could always convert the storefront to a game room, library or whatever else your heart desires. Problem solved.
Italian-inspired condo
Houston | 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Size: 2,849 square feet
Price per square foot: $526.15
Address: 121 North Post Oak Lane, Unit 206, Houston, TX 77024
Contact: Diane Kingshill, (713) 248-4900
This condo sharing lush grounds and gardens with the exclusive Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, offers the feel of an Italian villa with the convenience of modern offerings and over the top amenities, including 24/7 concierge, valet, and security staff. Building amenities include pool, gym, sauna, several private entertaining rooms, tennis, walking paths, and more. In the unit, chandeliers, wood accents and marble abound.
