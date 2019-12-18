Texas real estate: What $1.5 million gets you in Houston vs. Marfa

Here, we compare two Texas homes with the same price tag — one in the Houston city limits and one outside.

This go-around, wit a pit a modern masterpiece in Marfa against an Italian-inspired condo in Houston. Each offer up luxury living, and only ask $1.5 million for the trouble.

One option provides a contemporary escape from the hustle and bustle of city living. The other offers a prime piece of real estate next to the exclusive Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa. What home is worth the price to you?

208 East San Antonio Street, Marfa, TX 79843

Marfa | 1 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Size: 3,618 square feet

Price per square foot: $414.59

Address: 208 East San Antonio Street, Marfa, TX 79843

Contact: Lauren Fowkles, (432) 295-2849

Need a refuge far, far away from a big city? This modern masterpiece in downtown Marfa is a gorgeous getaway smack-dab in the middle of nowhere. So, your cell reception might take a big hit and Marfa’s night life might leave something to be desired, but what does it matter when you’re holed up in this serene sanctuary? Something to note: This unique West Texas gem boasts both a residential space and a commercial storefront. Not interested in peddling rocks, modern art or cute Texas tchotchkes? No worries. You could always convert the storefront to a game room, library or whatever else your heart desires. Problem solved.

Houston | 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Size: 2,849 square feet

Price per square foot: $526.15

Address: 121 North Post Oak Lane, Unit 206, Houston, TX 77024

Contact: Diane Kingshill, (713) 248-4900

Rising high above the oaks, The Houstonian is one graceful structure that combines three separate towers, each with two modernized high-speed elevators and its own elevator lobby. This affords the privacy of no more than two homes on each of the 28 floors.

This condo sharing lush grounds and gardens with the exclusive Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, offers the feel of an Italian villa with the convenience of modern offerings and over the top amenities, including 24/7 concierge, valet, and security staff. Building amenities include pool, gym, sauna, several private entertaining rooms, tennis, walking paths, and more. In the unit, chandeliers, wood accents and marble abound.

As you step into your private elevator lobby, you are greeted by impressive iron and glass double doors by Cantera. As the building allows resident customization of the elevator lobbies, the owners finished this one to the same highend level as the interior of the unit.

Inside the unit the foyer sets the stage with silk upholstered walls and a crystal chandelier. The floors of in-laid marble and walnut accompany incredible architectural elements that are found throughout the home.

Quality and luxury reign in this unit with completely redesigned space by architect A.J. Taborello and interiors by designer Martha Brooks. Location is on the highly desirable second floor with it’s treetop views and easy access in and out.

The 16 x 11 dining room was designed with stately wainscoting and silk upholstered walls. Note the detailed mill work on the ceiling and rock crystal chandelier. Enjoy treetop views as you entertain and dine with guests.

Spanish Gold Antique marble slab counters are complimented by the floor tiles and the accent tiles in the master bath. All are from Italian inspired collections at Walker Zanger in colors of green, gold, and terra cotta.

A crystal chandelier illuminates this elegant master closet featuring well-planned built-ins. The custom fitted granite island measures over 7 feet and length and incorporates soft-close drawers.