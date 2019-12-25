All aboard! This Airbnb rental is a turn-of-the-century train car

Planning a weekend getaway in Fredericksburg? Why stay in a run-of-the-mill motel when you can bunk in this old-timey train car turned Airbnb? Whether you’re a train buff or a unique Airbnb aficionado, you’ll love this unusual small town retreat sporting a vintage feel, modern amenities and a price tag that won’t break the bank ($225 per night).

Binge your favorite train flicks (e.g. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, ‘Strangers on a Train’, ‘Back to the Future Part III’) and live it up in this 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom train car walking distance from Main street in Fredericksburg.

Back in its days as an active train car, distinguished passengers of this 1895 Pullman palace car included President Theodore Roosevelt and Comanche leader Quanah Parker. Expect to spot some Teddy Roosevelt-themed decor.

Reviews featured on the train car’s Airbnb page praise the swanky accommodations.

“This was such a tremendous experience for us,” wrote Kate, who stayed in August 2017. “I've always wanted to stay in a train car, but never have found one restored to such authentic luxury, providing all the modern amenities without significantly impacting the experience of a restored vintage train car. The furnishings were luxurious, the location was two blocks away from everything in Fredericksburg, and there was a lot more space than I imagined. The bed was incredibly comfortable and the A/C was a wonderful touch in the middle of summer. We didn't even want to explore, because the car was so much fun!”

1st Class Lodging, the business running the Airbnb, boasts the title“Superhost,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Now, enough with words. Why blab on and on about this train car when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this vintage train car turned Airbnb.

1894 Private Pullman Palace Car

