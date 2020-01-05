Take a look inside: Massive Houston manor on the market for $29.5 million

Are you a gazillionaire trying to land one of the most expensive homes in Houston? Do you happen to have a $30 million dollar chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket? Well, we’ve got great news for you: A massive manor home is on the market and its just $29,500,000.

This 26,38-square-foot, English-style estate owned by Stephen Way, the founder and CEO of Houston International Insurance Group, sits on four manicured acres nestled in Houston’s Memorial Close neighborhood.

So what does $29,500,000 get you besides bragging rights and a home in one of the Bayou City’s most exclusive zip codes? You’ll get 6 bedrooms, including an enormous master suite with his and her dressing rooms, 16 bathrooms, a couple kitchens, a home theater, a wine vault, a gym, a 3,700-square-foot guest house, a pool and more.

Bust out the Benjamins (295,000 Benjamins, to be exact) and this pricey piece of real estate is yours for keeps. For more information on the luxury listing, give real estate agent Steve Baumgardner a ring at (713) 294-3408.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com. Click here for more details on the posh property.

“Monumental English Manor positioned on a secluded, fully gated estate encompassing more than four acres in scale with park-like grounds and parterre gardens in prestigious close-in Memorial. The exquisitely appointed Main House offers over 26,000+ sq. ft. comprised of classically appointed reception spaces; professionally equipped primary and catering kitchens; a baronial master suite with separate luxurious baths and bespoke dressing areas; fitness center with spa; home theatre; wine vault; and much more. A sweeping stone terrace with sapphire blue swimming pool connects an additional 3,700+ sq. ft. 2-Bedroom Guest House. Additional amenities consist of a sport court, playground, summer kitchen, cabana baths, home generator and a pair of garages offering accommodations for six vehicles. The 1.35 acre (per survey) southern side of the property is currently utilized as a spectacular secondary motor court for ample visitor and staff parking and may be purchased separately.”

And now, without further ado, here’s the mind-blowingly expensive estate we’ve been blabbing on and on about.

120 CARNARVON DRIVE

