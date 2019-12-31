Ultra-luxurious 3-story closet (and the Houston-area mansion it comes in) on the market for $7 million

Does your current home fail to meet your Hermès handbag storage needs? Are you on the hunt for a closet with square footage rivaling a big house? Got a spare $7 million lying around? Well, we’ve got some super news for you: Houston socialite Theresa Roemer’s famed 3-story closet, and the mansion it comes in, are up for grabs.

Complete with a champagne bar, sitting area, and a floating staircase, this 3,000 square foot space looks more like a department store than a glorified closet for your clothes.

The glitzy, mind-blowingingly massive closet is so famous rapper Gucci Mane even shot a music video in it. Watch the video closely and you’ll spot some other less famous but equally gorgeous rooms from Roemer’s mansion.

The 17,380 square foot Woodlands area home in the exclusive Carlton Woods neighborhood sits on two acres overlooking the Nicklause Golf Course and the Bear Branch Reserve.

So what else does this fabulous home get you besides a closet that launched hundreds of headlines? Answer: Seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a couple of kitchens, a butler’s pantry, a media room housing a curiously large statue of Donald Duck, a glam room bigger than some commercial hair salons, a gym, a wet bar, a wine room, a massive pool, a summer kitchen, poolside cabana and a massive chess board.

Not a big fan of stairs? Don’t worry. This three-story estate comes with its very own elevator.

Yup, $7 million is a hefty sum, but you’re not going to let a little seven-figure price tag stand in the way of owning your dream closet, right?

Bust out the big bucks and this suburban sanctuary is yours for the taking. Contact real estate agent Nancy Amodovar at (832) 541-2622 for more information on the luxury listing.

(Cue drum roll)

Now, ladies and gentlemen, scroll below for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE

47 GRAND REGENCY CIRCLE