Glamp in ‘The Nest’: This Texas Airbnb rental is a dreamy treehouse-cabin hybrid

Do you and your significant other bond over a mutual love of bird watching? Ok, not relatable enough? How about this: Need a weekend getaway far, far from the hustle and bustle of city living? If so, we’ve got the perfect Texas Airbnb for you: It’s known as ‘The Nest’ and its part-tree house, part-cabin.

Whether you’re a bird watching enthusiast, a unique Airbnb aficionado, or just an overworked urbanite desperate for wide-open spaces and a weekend free from work emails, you’ll love this unusual retreat sporting a bohemian feel, beautiful views of the Texas countryside and a price tag that won’t break the bank ($154 per night).

If you’re in need of digital detox, you’re in luck. This Airbnb doesn’t have Wi-Fi or a TV. You’ve been warned: Prepare to return to a pre-Internet existence (Trust us, it’s good for you!)

Snuggle up with a good book and glamp away in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in Glen Rose,Texas. If you get cabin fever, try taking a walk around the property. Splash around in Possum Hollow Creek or head to the Paluxy River nearby.

Reviews featured on the rental’s Airbnb page praise the Pinterest-perfect accommodations.

“The Nest checked all the boxes for a perfect getaway,” wrote David, who stayed at the cabin in November 2019. “Comfortable, clean, unique, and just far enough from the city to disconnect. My wife and I watched the sunset from the Nest, relaxed in the chair hammock, and enjoyed dinner on the patio. You'll appreciate the small details and, an added plus, Ace and Twinkie are the sweetest hostesses!”

Another happy camper complimented the Airbnb rental’s gracious hosts, Yvan and Kristin.

“Truly a dream getaway,” wrote Heather, who stayed in June 2019. “Stunning location, and though the bungalow looks amazing in the photos, it is somehow even better in person. Incredible views from the cozy little treehouse above the patio - if you're lucky like us you'll get to watch a storm roll in! We loved just walking around the property and seeing the horses, cows and meeting their two pups (who are super sweet). I also feel like we were exceptionally needy guests this time around (we even broke something, mortifying!) and Kristin and Yvan went out of their way to accommodate us and were super gracious about everything. Really cannot recommend this property enough.”

Yvan and Kristin boast the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

The husband and wife team owns and manages Skybox Cabins, a hotel in Glen Rose. The Nest is one of several unique quarters situated on the hotel’s sprawling, 50-acre property, which is nestled up against Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Expect some stellar service from Yvan and Kristin’s friendly fur-babies, Ace and Twinkie.

Click here to book your stay and treat yourself to a weekend getaway in the Texas Hill Country.

If The Nest is booked out the wazoo, consider one of Skybox Cabin’s other offerings: The Birdhouse, a bungalow-treehouse hybrid, or the The Glamp, a campsite boasting a bathroom, a kitchenette, outdoor dining area, grill, fire pit and two furnished bell tents.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this beautiful bungalow when we can let these stunning photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this dreamy Airbnb rental.

To access The Nest, you must follow the rock path through the portal gate and onto the front porch.

The Nest

The bedroom

Enjoy beautiful spaces both indoors and outdoors.

Use this kitchenette to prepare food.

The Nest also included a beautiful bathroom.

The Nest offers spectacular views from its perch.