WeekHack: Your guide to Christmas in Houston

What stores are actually open on Christmas Day? What should you wear for Christmas dinner? What restaurants are open on Christmas Eve? Fear not, we answer all those questions and more.

What to know:

If you are looking to spread a little last minute Christmas cheer, then Houston residents should have no fear. There are a handful of spots open so you can snag that last-minute Christmas present for the relative that you might have forgot was coming to town this holiday.

A major construction project in Pearland is making progress and crews are set to give drivers an early Christmas gift.

Since June, crews have taken over FM 518, or Broadway, from Business Center Drive to Smith Ranch Road, which includes the State Highway 288 intersection.

Here in Texas, predicting what you’ll need to wear for your holiday dinner can be ... challenging. This year, you can put those Christmas sweaters away. KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley is forecasting highs in the low 70s on Christmas Day.

Where to eat:

Holiday festivities have you hungry for a heavy meal? Don’t stress about the mess of cooking. Instead, head to one of these restaurants to get your festive fix. These spots are serving special seasonal items and most are open on Christmas Day.

Many families gather at home for dinner on Christmas Eve, while others eat together on Christmas Day.

If December 24 isn’t an eventful night in your home or you just want to avoid cooking, we found some restaurants that will serve you on the holiday.

Things to do:

Here are the holiday lighting events happening around town.

This family event, organized by the Upper Room Heights, promises an evening full of Christmas carols and a beautiful candlelight service. The free event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Heights Theatre, located at 339 West 19th St.

Walk through a mini bizzard of indoor snow at the Children’s Museum of Houston, where there’s a 100% chance of snow during the holidays. Snow-filled fun ends on January 5 so make your way to the museum before then!