Open on Christmas Eve: Restaurant recommendations from KPRC viewers

HOUSTON – Many families gather at home for dinner on Christmas Eve, while others eat together on Christmas Day.

If December 24 isn’t an eventful night in your home or you just want to avoid cooking, we found some restaurants that will serve you on the holiday.

Here are some of our KPRC 2 viewers’ favorite restaurants to visit on Christmas Eve:

Buca di Beppo

5192 Buffalo Speedway

Buca di Beppo is open on Christmas Eve beginning at 11 a.m. The restaurant is known for its classic Italian shareable family-size servings. Buca di Beppo is also open on Christmas Day beginning at 11 a.m.

Reservations can be made online.

Brennan’s of Houston

3300 Smith St.

Brennan’s of Houston invites guest to dine with them on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 8:30. Its sample menu is available to view online. Online reservations for holiday dinning will not be accepted, instead guests must call the restaurant.

Reservations can be made by calling (713) 522-9711

III Forks

1201 Fannin St., Suite 129

III Forks is an upscale steakhouse located in the center of downtown. The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. and serve its regular menu.

Reservations can be made online.

Steak 48

4444 Westheimer Road

Steak 48 will open at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The river oaks restaurants will offer its full dinner menu.

Reservations can be made at OpenTable.

Taste of Texas

10505 Katy Fwy.

Taste of Texas is a family-owned restaurant located in Town and Country Village. The restaurant is transformed each December with lights, garland and ribbon, creating the most cozy and Christmas-y ambiance.

Names for the waiting list will be taken upon arrival, until 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Other Houston-area suggestions are:

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

Locations: Houston, Clear Lake and The Woodlands

Avenida Brazil has hosted Christmas Eve dinner since 2008. The restaurant is offering a Brazilian inspired Christmas buffet.

Reservations can be made online.

1600 Bar + Grille

1600 Lamar Street

1600 Bar + Grille located inside downtown’s Hilton of the Americas is offering a special holiday menu from 5 p.m. - 8 on Christmas Eve.

Reservations can be made at OpenTable.

Seasons 52

4410 Westheimer Road

Seasons 52 will open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant, currently offering a seasonal winter menu, invites guest to “relax and unwind before the holiday kicks into high gear.”

Reservations can be made online.

The Melting Pot

6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146

The Melting Pot is hosting a Christmas Eve fondue party starting at 3 p.m. Last seating is at 8:30. Guest will be served a four course meal which includes the choice of cheese fondue, salad, an entree and chocolate fondue.

Reservations can be made online.

Do you have a favorite place that isn’t on the list? Let us know in the comments!