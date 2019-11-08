'Tis the season! Here are 18 Houston-area lights displays to attend during the holidays
HOUSTON – Communities all over Houston are preparing to light the town. Beginning Nov. 9, The Galleria will host its annual tree lighting, and then 17 more holiday light events will follow, including the 100th Annual Reliant Light Mayor's Holiday Spectacular and the ongoing Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens.
Here are the holiday lighting events happening around town:
Tree Lighting at The Galleria Nov. 9
5085 Westheimer Road, Houston
Admission: Free
Jingle Tree at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land Nov. 15
13016 University Blvd., Sugar Land
Admission: Members Free; Adults $12, Children and Seniors (62+) $9
Moody Gardens Festival of Lights Nov. 16 - Jan. 12
1 Hope Blvd., Galveston
Admission: $9 - $19
Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights Nov. 16 - Jan. 5
1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston
Admission: Free for children 3 and younger, Public $20, Member $16
Market Street Tree Lighting Nov. 21
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
LaCenterra Tree Lighting Nov. 22
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
Tomball Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 22
201 S. Elm, Tomball
Admission: Free
Glisten Holiday Lighting Nov. 23
800 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
Uptown Holiday Lighting Nov. 28
1908 Post Oak Blvd., Houston
Admission: Free
Holiday Lighting Celebration at Hotel Galvez Nov. 29
2024 Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Pearland Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 30
11200 Broadway St., Pearland
Reliant Light Mayor's Holiday Spectacular Nov. 30
900 Bagby St., Houston
Admission: Free
Humble Christmas Parade of Lights Dec. 3
E Main St., Humble
Light the Towne Dec. 4
9945 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress
Main Street Tree Lighting in Seabrook Dec. 5
1700 First St., Seabrook
Admission: Free
Missouri City Snowfest Festival Dec. 6
1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City
Pasadena City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6
1149 Ellsworth Drive, Pasadena
Admission: Free
Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6
15958 City Walk, Sugar Land
Admission: Free
