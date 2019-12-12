These are Houston's store hours this Christmas Day

HOUSTON –

If you are looking to spread a little last minute Christmas cheer, then Houston residents should have no fear. There are a handful of spots open for your Christmas dinner and for that Christmas present for the relative that you might have forgot was coming to town this holiday.

Check out the store hours for your favorite Houston stores here:

Aldi: Closed

Belden’s: Closed

Best Buy: Closed

Central Market: Closed

CVS: Select stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fiesta: Closed

HEB: Closed

Kroger: Closed

Randalls: Open until 4 p.m.

Target: Closed

Walgreens: Regular hours during Christmas

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Closed