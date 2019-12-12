61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

61ºF

News

These are Houston's store hours this Christmas Day

Bess Krasoff, Digital News Intern

Tags: News
Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas treein New York City (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

HOUSTON

If you are looking to spread a little last minute Christmas cheer, then Houston residents should have no fear. There are a handful of spots open for your Christmas dinner and for that Christmas present for the relative that you might have forgot was coming to town this holiday.

 

Check out the store hours for your favorite Houston stores here:

 

Aldi: Closed

 

Belden’s: Closed

 

Best Buy: Closed

 

Central Market: Closed

 

CVS: Select stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Fiesta: Closed

 

HEB: Closed

 

Kroger: Closed

 

Randalls: Open until 4 p.m.

 

Target: Closed

 

Walgreens: Regular hours during Christmas

 

Walmart: Closed

 

Whole Foods: Closed

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.