These are Houston's store hours this Christmas Day
HOUSTON –
If you are looking to spread a little last minute Christmas cheer, then Houston residents should have no fear. There are a handful of spots open for your Christmas dinner and for that Christmas present for the relative that you might have forgot was coming to town this holiday.
Check out the store hours for your favorite Houston stores here:
Aldi: Closed
Belden’s: Closed
Best Buy: Closed
Central Market: Closed
CVS: Select stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fiesta: Closed
HEB: Closed
Kroger: Closed
Randalls: Open until 4 p.m.
Target: Closed
Walgreens: Regular hours during Christmas
Walmart: Closed
Whole Foods: Closed
