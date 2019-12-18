Hankering for a holiday brunch? Head to these Houston restaurants

HOUSTON – Holiday festivities have you hungry for a heavy meal? Don’t stress about the mess of cooking. Instead, head to one of these restaurants to get your festive fix. These spots are serving special seasonal items and most are open on Christmas Day.

1. Katy Mills Rainforest Cafe: Breakfast with the Santa

Katy Mills Rain Forest Cafe General Manager poses with Cha! Cha! and Santa Claus ahead of their event, "Breakfast with Santa."

From the event description: “Join Cha! Cha! and Santa at Rainforest Cafe for a breakfast buffet, raffle & prizes, goodie bags for the kids [and] fun activities. We will offer all guests an exclusive retail discount during this event.”

Price: Adults $21.82; children aged 4 – 10 $13.98; children aged 3 and under FREE

Hours: Dec. 21 & 24 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Address: 5000 Katy Mills Circle Katy, TX 77494

Website: Rainforest Cafe Presents Breakfast with the Santa

2. Cadillac Bar Christmas Brunch

From the event description: “Spice up your Christmas this year and join us for our legendary brunch featuring traditional favorites and Cadillac signature items including: roasted turkey breast, roasted salmon with grilled fennel and lemon, omelet station, taco station, enchilada station, dessert table and more!”

Price: Adults $29.99, seniors $25.99, children $9.99

Hours: Dec. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 1802 Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX 77007

Website: Cadillac Bar Christmas Brunch

3. Radio Milano: Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

From the event description: “We will be featuring a cooked-to-order pasta station with several selections of our in-house prepared pastas and sauces alongside a carving station with braised short rib and herb-crusted salmon filet. Indulge in our from-scratch mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, fresh fruit bar, and a build-your-own salad station featuring our signature herb vinaigrette. Round everything off with our creamy broccoli soup and a selection of chef’s mini desserts!”

Price: Adults $40, children aged 10 and under $20

Hours: Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 800 Sorella Ct. Houston, TX 77024

Website: Radio Milano: Christmas Day Brunch

4. Christmas Eve & Day at Fielding’s Local

Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar is spreading cheer with their seasonal eggnog cocktail.

From the event description: “Come one, come all to our Christmas festivities! We will have special Christmas features from Chef Edel and our crafty bar team.”

Price: à la carte

Hours: Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 26400 Kuykendahl Rd., Bldg. B Creekside Village Green The Woodlands, TX 77375

Website: Christmas Eve & Day at Fielding’s Local

5. Christmas Brunches at the Houstonian

From the event description: “Year after year, families gather for a turkey and some mistletoe at bountiful Christmas Day Brunches at The Houstonian. Family photos in the hotel’s Great Room Lobby and inviting holiday décor throughout the property make Christmas Day at The Houstonian a favorite holiday tradition.”

Price: Adults $89, members $80, children $40

Hours: Dec. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Address: 111 N. Post Oak Ln. Houston, TX 77024

Website: Christmas Brunches at the Houstonian

Me eating brunch Christmas morning:

Reviews have been edited for content and length.