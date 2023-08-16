Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug and more to perform at Pepsi National Battle of the Bands for 50th hip-hop anniversary

HOUSTON – The 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is bringing the heat with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, featuring old-school and new-school artists.

On Tuesday, the event organizers announced an all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and a special artist announcement on Saturday, August 26. The artists will join some of the nation’s top historically Black college and university marching bands.

NBOTB said it is proud to spotlight hip-hop artists that have helped shape the popular genre. The celebration is a tribute to the impact of hip-hop through the bands.

“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a significant milestone in our musical heritage,” said Derek Webber, executive producer and creator of the National Battle of the Bands. “We’re ecstatic to bring together the vibrant energy of HBCU bands with hip-hop pioneers, creating a unique synergy that honors the past and fuels the future. This year’s lineup symbolizes the unbreakable bond between music, culture, and education.”

NBOTB’s mission is to highlight HBCUs, their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians while developing future leaders.

“The rich history of HBCUs extends beyond academia to a thriving tradition of soulful marching bands and community activism,” the news release said. “Their performances are not just about the music, but also the movement, passion, and creativity that resonate with the essence of hip-hop. This shared heritage makes celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at NBOTB a momentous occasion in American culture.”

For more details on tickets and the official event, visit http://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

