Houston HBCU among those competing in National Battle of the Bands at NRG this year: Here’s what attendees can expect

Houston HBCU amongst those competing in National Battle of the Bands at NRG this year

HOUSTON – Get ready to witness some of the greatest historically Black college bands across the land, Houston!

Event organizers for the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands announced that this year’s showcase will take place on Saturday, August 26, at NRG Stadium and will kick off at 6 p.m.

The event celebrates the rich culture of HBCU marching bands while focusing on generating scholarship dollars for participating HBCU bands and supporting the community through various initiatives, a news release said.

“We are committed to making a long-term difference in the communities we serve by collaborating with dynamic partners such as Pepsi, JP Morgan Chase, Cricket, and others on initiatives such as entrepreneur empowerment, job creation, feeding the homeless, youth leadership development, and education through our official events, which are FREE and open to the public,” National Battle of the Bands creator Derek Webber said.

According to the release, the NBOTB is the largest HBCU marching band event and the fourth-largest HBCU African American event in the country.

Over 2,200 members from the nation’s top marching bands are expected to kick off their fall marching band season while showcasing their unique style, talent, and sound while playing familiar tunes. This year’s lineup includes:

Langston University , “Marching Pride” Band

Mississippi Valley State University , Mean Green Marching Machine

Norfolk State University , The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

Southern University , Human Jukebox

Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

Texas Southern University , “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band

Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion

“Our community is once again excited to welcome the nation’s best marching bands to Houston,” said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey. “The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming. We are looking forward to continuing to celebrate HBCU culture within the city and making this event bigger and better each year.”

Early bird tickets for the event are now available with prices starting at $20 until Friday, May 26, or while supplies last. Regular ticket sales begin on Tuesday, May 30, with prices starting at $25. For more information on group tickets, click here.

