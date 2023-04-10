Texas Southern University Cheer wins national title, becomes first HBCU to do so🐯📣

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Texas Southern University’s cheer squad made history this past weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida by becoming the first historically Black college to win a national title at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College National Championship.

Competing in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I category, the Tigers opened the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw score, and a 23.5125 performance score. In the final round, TSU maintained its consistency and scored a 96.1 performance score, 96.1 raw score, and a 95.5875 event score, according to the university.

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” said head coach Shontrese Comeaux. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘It’s time to go to work’. I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

In the summer of 2022, the team received a Gold bid at NCA camp, an All-American award by the mascot Tex the Tiger, second place in overall game day, and overall most spirited.

“Words can’t express how proud I am for our cheer team’s national championship,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “They’ve worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they’ve dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing as I want to commend the coaching staff and team members for their efforts. This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone apart of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments.”

See the team rejoice after winning!