Mayor Turner officially debuts players participating in 2023 HBCU All-Star Game

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will be leading the exciting charge of officially debuting the 24 players who will be a part of the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game.

During the 2 p.m. news conference, Turner, participating players and the executive team of HBCU All-Star Game will answer questions surrounding the big event.

MORE INFO:

HBCU All-Stars, LLC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and was founded in 2019 by Coach Travis L. Williams with the mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor and invest in hardworking, talented, ambitious, and very deserving students, student-athletes and brilliant coaches at our distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Along with its mission, the company also launched the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game and ancillary experiences which will take place March 30th-April 2nd in Houston Texas for Final-Four Week/Weekend.

Here is what we can expect to see in Houston:

Houston Welcome Reception

The HBCU All-Star Staff and Sponsors will kick off the week with a welcome reception for the HBCU All-Stars. The reception will consist of an awards ceremony and a Social Justice & Civil Rights Panel Discussion, featuring pillars of the Houston Community.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Will be provided upon approval to attend.

RSVP: https://hbcuallstargamewelcomereceptio.splashthat.com

Cuney Homes Community Fun Day

HBCU All-Star Game, Random Acts of Kindness, and Checkers, with special guest Slim Thug, will host a community cookout, basketball clinic, and exclusive meet and greet with HBCU All-Star Game players for the Cuney Home residents. Residents will also be gifted with swag bags!

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Cuney Homes-3260 Truxillo St Houston, Tx. 77004

RSVP: https://slimthugcheckershbcuallstarrak.splashthat.com

HBCU All-Star Game Morning Prayer with Faith-Based Leaders

Houston-based pastors will pray over the HBCU All-Stars and cover them prior to the game taking place. Pastors in attendance will be NAACP President Bishop James Dixon of Community of Faith, Pastor Terrance Johnson (Pastor J) of Higher Dimensions Church, and Pastor Timothy Sloan (Morehouse College Alum) of The Luke Humble.

DATE: Saturday, April 1, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Texas Southern University H&PE Arena- 3100 Cleburne St, Houston, TX 77004

RSVP Here: https://hbcuallstargameprayermeeting.splashthat.com