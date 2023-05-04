In need of assistance? This organization is helping 5,000 Houston families with its $1.2M campaign

HOUSTON – West Houston Assistance Ministries announced the launch of its THRIVE campaign, which will aid 5,000 families in need in the next 12 months.

The campaign is being launched as a result of the high need observed by the organization due to inflation, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a drop in donations to match the need.

The campaign will focus on providing financial stability, basic needs, empowerment resources and services to support families and individuals in the city.

Are you and your family in need of financial help and resources? For more information, go to whamministries.org/thrive.