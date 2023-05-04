77º

WEATHER ALERT

Community

In need of assistance? This organization is helping 5,000 Houston families with its $1.2M campaign

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: West Houston Assistance Ministries, Community, Rental Assistance
Generic image of woman handling finances (Storyblocks , Storyblocks)

HOUSTON – West Houston Assistance Ministries announced the launch of its THRIVE campaign, which will aid 5,000 families in need in the next 12 months.

The campaign is being launched as a result of the high need observed by the organization due to inflation, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a drop in donations to match the need.

The campaign will focus on providing financial stability, basic needs, empowerment resources and services to support families and individuals in the city.

Are you and your family in need of financial help and resources? For more information, go to whamministries.org/thrive.

READ MORE ON FAMILIES IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email