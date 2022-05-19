Houston mom of 2 evicted while waiting for rental relief money

Tammie Galloway, a mother of two, lost her job last year during the height of the pandemic and hasn’t been able to find steady work since.

Two days ago, Galloway and her two children, ages 16 & 18, were evicted from The Domain at Kirby apartments where they’ve lived since 2020.

“She called me on the phone and said I have 30 minutes to get out of my house,” Galloway said.

Galloway said she’s been evicted even though she’s waiting on help from the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program to cover the more than $10,000 she owes in back rent.

“All my stuff was being thrown in the hallway. It was just embarrassing because I did everything possible,” Galloway said. “I was shocked.”

Shocked because Galloway said her landlord agreed to participate in the rent relief program.

By doing so, her attorney, Juan Santamaria, said a landlord is agreeing not to evict a tenant who owes back rent while their application is being reviewed unless the property removes itself from the program.

“If you look at the apartment complex on the directory, they haven’t removed themselves that we can tell. So, they still seem to be a part of the program,” said Santamaria.

A regional manager with Adara Communities told KPRC 2 that Galloway didn’t file for rental assistance until after they filed an eviction and went to court where a judge awarded it.

“You can’t apply unless you have a court case,” Galloway said.

In order for a tenant to qualify for financial help, Galloway’s attorney said there has to be an active eviction.

“We know she’s not the only one. Like I said, I’ve seen this across the board,” Santamaria said.

Galloway and her two kids are now homeless.

“I just want to be stable. I would love to get back in my apartment,” Galloway said.

Galloway’s attorney said they will fight the eviction and are exploring other legal remedies.