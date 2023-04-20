Diabetic woman says SNAP benefits were stolen on the same day she received them

HOUSTON – Frustration continues to grow for many victims who are fighting for answers and trying to get their money back after their SNAP benefits were stolen.

“When I called, they just give me the run around,” Juanita Lacour said.

In the last two weeks, several people have reached out to KPRC 2 about the ongoing problem.

Single mother of 3 says her SNAP Benefits were stolen days after she received them

Juanita Lacour is diabetic and depends on fresh food for her special diet.

“It’s real tough,” Lacour said.

Juanita Lacour is the latest victim who said her SNAP Benefits were stolen. She receives $281 on the first of each month and said someone left her with a few bucks.

“How are they getting my information,” she said.

Lacour said it started on April 1. She went to Joe Vs’s near Little York Road and I-45. She spent $65.

An hour later, she went to the Family Dollar store in Greenspoint and spent $12.

“By 4 o’clock that same day, I went to Kroger to buy groceries and when they rung my groceries up, I only had $4.80 left on my card,” she said.

Lacour called 211 and went to the Health and Human Services Commission to file a report. She learned someone made transactions in Arkansas and Chicago.

“I talked to someone at the window and the lady told me I’m not the only one that’s been scammed,” Lacour explained.

Since December, KPRC has reported about the ongoing issue and spoken to several families who say their benefits were electronically stolen. Lacour said it’s frustrating.

‘It’s not fair’: Several families say their SNAP benefits are being electronically stolen from cards

“It’s impacting me a lot because, I don’t have groceries in my house and that’s what I buy my groceries with. I don’t have anything, no water and no food. I’m a diabetic,” she said.

KPRC 2 reached back out to the State Health and Human Services the agency that regulates SNAP. A spokesperson said they are still investigating claims and didn’t have any updates.

Lacour hope to get her money back and said SNAP needs to get it together.

“They need to do their job. When people do something like this to somebody and they know they don’t stay in that state,” she said.

Lacour is waiting for her new card and said her benefits will be replenished on May 1st.

People who suspect problems with their Lone Star Card can cancel the card and get a new one by calling 800-777-7328. Scams can be reported at 800-436-6184 or ReportTexasFraud.com.

RELATED: Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud