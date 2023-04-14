‘It’s not fair’: Several families say their SNAP benefits are being electronically stolen from cards

More victims are speaking out claiming their SNAP benefits were electronically stolen leaving them struggling to provide for their families.

HOUSTON – More victims are speaking out claiming their SNAP benefits were electronically stolen, leaving them struggling to provide for their families.

“It’s not fair to single parents who depend on those food stamps. It’s not fair,” one mother said.

The Texas Health and Human Services, which regulates SNAP, says it has received 34 reports of benefit cards being skimmed so far this year compared to 108 reports in 2022.

“It’s happening too much. They tell you it’s nothing they can do and it’s not fair,” another mother said.

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner spoke to a single mother of three who says thieves electronically stole her SNAP benefits from four different stores in Pearland, leaving her with $39.

“At one Kroger, they spent $315. Then, they spent $1.89. At Target, they spent $73.16 a total of three times. Then, they went to Walmart and spent $53.82, and then they spent another $71.72 at another Walmart,” the mother said.

The same thing happened to Ronald Free. Thieves swiped $1,700 from his snap card last month.

“It was at a Food Mart store in San Antonio, Texas. You would think that Lone Star, after a certain dollar amount, would do a little bit of investigation,” Free said.

Over the weekend, Jasmine Williams spoke to KPRC 2 after someone electronically stole $644 from her snap benefits at a Walmart in Flower Mound, Texas.

“And they left me with $17,” she said.

Williams reported it to Lone Star card services and filed a report with Houston police and the office of the inspector general. Lone star services sent her a letter on Tuesday denying her claims and advising her to notify the police and the office of the inspector general.

Williams said those are steps she has already completed.

“So, it’s like now what am I going to do?” she asked.

KPRC 2 emailed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission multiple times asking what other steps victims could take to get their money back.

The agency released the following statement:

“As stated before, HHSC has submitted a request to Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), the federal agency responsible for the SNAP program, to replace skimmed benefits and is awaiting federal approval.”

The HHSC says thieves are placing skimming devices over card readers in retail stores to access funds on snap benefit cards.

“Someone needs to go inside and see what’s going on. Somebody is making those cards,” the mother said.

The West Houston Assistance Ministries is a nonprofit that provides free food, financial assistance, and employment resources, and on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they have food drives.

“With the cost of living as high as it is, it’s a great need,” Verita Duncan said.

The organization says some families live paycheck to paycheck and they help people whose SNAP benefits were stolen.

“And families like that, we are seeing more and more. We are having families come in every day with that overall need,” Neysa Gavion said.

WHAM is always in need of donations and volunteers. If you would like to help, click here, or call 832-266-1489.

People who suspect problems with their Lone Star Card can cancel the card and get a new one by calling 800-777-7328. Scams can be reported at 800-436-6184 or ReportTexasFraud.com.