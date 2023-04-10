Single mother of three says her SNAP Benefits were stolen days after she received them

HOUSTON – A single mom of three is struggling to provide for her family after she says someone used her SNAP benefit card.

“We use those snap benefits to feed our families and for us to be told there is nothing they can do come on now. There must be something,” Jasmine Williams said.

Jasmine Williams says her balance went from $678 to $17 only two days after she received her benefits.

Williams called the Texas Health and Human Services and filed a report with Houston police who both told her there is not much they can do.

Since the 5 p.m. newscast, a Houston man reached out to KPRC’s Re’Chelle Turner and said his benefits were also stolen last month.

The situation leaves many families wondering what they will do next.

“I’m frustrated and I’m angry. It puts me in a deep place,” Jasmine Williams said.

That’s how Jasmine Williams feels after her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), benefits were stolen two days after she received them on March 26th.

“I was in Sam’s trying to buy some stuff for my kids and when I swiped my card it was declined, and I was like that can’t be right. Then it said I only had $17.33 left,” she said.

Williams called the Texas Health and Human Services, the state agency that regulates SNAP benefits and learned someone made multiple transactions with her card at a Walmart in Flower Mound, Texas over 200 miles away.

“They used $645 dollars and left me with $17 dollars. How am I supposed to feed my whole family off $17 for the whole month. How is that even possible,” she said.

Williams says SNAP officials told her there was nothing they could do.

“Either with SNAP or Walmart because I was talking to other people, and I started noticing it was happening often, “Williams said.

The Texas Health and Human services says it has received 34 reports of benefit cards being skimmed so far this year compared to 108 reports in 2022.

In September, the agency issued a fraud alert and urged clients to look for the following on card readers:

· Evidence of loose pieces that have been glued or tapped in place

· Places where a video camera may face the card reader or PIN pad of a register

· Number keys that feel soft, spongy or covered in plastic

Williams says the horrible incident makes things worse for her family.

“So now it’s like what so I do. Tuesday coming up my daughter goes to school three days a week. What am I going to feed her,’ she said

Williams encourages families not to leave their card information on file. She says her mother is helping her until her benefits are replenished on April 26th.

We will continue to follow this story and work to get a response from the Texas Health and Human Services.

People who suspect problems with their Lone Star Card can cancel the card and get a new one by calling 800-777-7328. Scams can be reported at 800-436-6184 or ReportTexasFraud.com.

Other Related Stories:

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud