Christmas Day:

If your Christmas wish is warmer weather, you’re in luck! Although it will not be warm, it will be warmer than we’ve seen. Christmas Day will warm to the mid 40s.

10-day forecast:

Next week we will gradually warm up, with the 70s back before 2023!

