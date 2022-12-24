Sunny and cool this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures across the area are in the mid-to-lower 20s with a wind from the north around 10-15mph this morning. Wind chills are running around 10 degrees colder than the actual temperatures. Bundle up!

This afternoon the winds calm down and we’ll see another blue sky. Friday we only reached 32 in Houston but today highs make it to the low 40s.

Temperatures will reach the lower 40s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tonight’s Forecast:

We are not done with freezing temperatures yet. Temperatures are expected in the low 20s Christmas morning.

Temperatures will be in the 20s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Christmas Day:

If your Christmas wish is warmer weather, you’re in luck! Although it will not be warm, it will be warmer than we’ve seen. Christmas Day will warm to the mid 40s.

Highs will be in the mid-40s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Next week we will gradually warm up, with the 70s back before 2023!

Temperatures will warm into next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)