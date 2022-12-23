Freezing temperatures have arrived!

It is COLD outside! The cold front has dropped our temperatures into the teens and 20s this morning and we will not be above freezing until Saturday afternoon. We have gusty winds from the north with winds at 15-25mph. This is causing wind chill values to dip into the teens and single digits!

The National Weather service has placed us under a wind chill warning through midday Friday. Conditions will feel like zero outside. Stay inside and bundle up if you must leave the house.

Friday’s Forecast:

It will be dangerously cold Friday morning with temperatures in the teens. It will feel closer to zero. We will not get above freezing all day.

Friday will be below freezing the entire day, so make sure you bring in your pets and bundle up during walks!

Slight warm up for Santa:

Although we will have freezing mornings through the weekend, afternoon highs will reach the 40s both Saturday and Sunday!

10-day forecast:

Expect below freezing mornings both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but we will get up into the 40s for the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Next week we will gradually warm up, with the 70s back before 2023!

