Arctic air moves in tomorrow, Bitter cold Friday!

All of SE Texas will drop below freezing at the end of the week.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. This is the time to prepare for the arctic air and winterize your home.

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon. Today and tomorrow are the days to prep your home and property and don’t forget the outdoor pets!

Arctic Alerts:

The National Weather service has placed us under a hard freeze watch from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Temperatures will be below freezing for 36-44 hours.

The National Weather service has placed us under a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Conditions will feel like zero outside. Stay inside and bundle up if you must leave the house.

Arctic Front Timing:

Preparations need to be completed by Thursday morning as indications are the arctic cold front will arrive mid-afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will rapidly plunge from the 60s into the 30s behind it! Strong north wind from 20-30mph will make wind chills feel like the single digits Friday morning!

Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!

10-day forecast:

Today and tomorrow are the best days to prep for the arctic cold Thursday night and into Friday. We’ll stay dry with the cold air thankfully, so expect sunshine and mid 40s for Christmas, then we’re back to a warming trend going into New Year’s Eve!