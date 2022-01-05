5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Jan. 5

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 5:

1. George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot after someone fired several shots into Houston apartment, family says

George Floyd’s four-year-old niece was shot on Saturday at her home on Houston’s south side, and authorities are trying to find the person or people who fired multiple times into the apartment.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard about 2:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Four adults and two children – including Arianna Delane who was shot – were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The girl was shot in the torso. Her dad says she suffered from a punctured liver, lung, and had several broken ribs.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit,” Arianna’s father Derrick Delane said. “I [saw] the blood, the bleeding, and I grabbed her.”

Read more.

Ad

2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton shared a copy of the lawsuit in a news release Tuesday that said, “Neither the president nor federal military officials can order the governor of Texas and non-federalized national guardsmen to comply with a vaccination mandate or to direct a particular disciplinary action for failure to comply. President Biden is not those troops’ commander-in-chief; Gov. (Greg) Abbott is.”

Word of the the suit came Tuesday from Abbott’s office. A letter said he planned to sue the federal government over the vaccine mandate.

Ad

Read more.

3. No decision made on Harris County jury selection amid lease with NRG Arena ending soon

Harris County Commissioners met briefly during an executive session Tuesday to discuss possible future locations to hold jury selections but stopped short of deciding.

The county’s current lease at the NRG Arena prohibits them from using the venue during the months of February and March while the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo take place. This gives the county a few weeks to determine where the jury selection will take place.

Joe Vinas is the president of the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association. He said he’s never been a fan of the NRG Arena for jury selection. Vinas said the masks, face shields and the arena’s layout present challenges.

Read more.

Ad

4. New law requires Texas landlords to notify renters of flood risk

Landlords are now required to notify a prospective tenant if a rental property has had a history of flooding, or was built within a 100-year flood plain, as outlined by the state law, which took effect on Jan. 1.

H.B. 531 aims to better protect tenants who may not have known their rental was prone to flooding, according to Rep. Armando Walle, author of the legislation.

“About half of the folks who live in Harris County are renters,” said Walle, a Democrat who represents the 140th legislative district.

Read more.

5. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to announce 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment lineup

Are you Ready 2 Rodeo in 2022?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainment lineup Wednesday.

Ad

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs Feb. 28 - March 20. The lineup includes a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka).

Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance, along with 13 country acts.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in