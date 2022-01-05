Fort Bend ISD experiencing shortage of bus drivers due to surge in COVID-19 cases

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A lack of transportation staff, bus drivers and bus monitor shortage is causing delays at Fort Bend ISD.

The district sent the following letter to parents on January 4 saying the shortage will cause “unavoidable delays”:

“Dear Fort Bend ISD Parents,

We want to make you aware that we anticipate unavoidable delays in our bus service tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, on the morning and afternoon routes.

The delays are due in part to the continuing nationwide shortage of bus drivers in addition to some anticipated bus driver absences tomorrow.

We apologize for the inconvenience and any hardship this may cause.

In providing this information, we hope to allow time for affected parents to determine if they will drive their child to and from school tomorrow or opt for alternative transportation.

We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding regarding the anticipated delays.

Thank you,

Fort Bend ISD”

The district says it’s in the process of adjusting bus routes, doubling up pick up trips and answering parents concerns to make up for the shortage. The district is offering paid training for both bus driver and monitor positions.

“Right now our department is down roughly 100 operators so we’re severely lacking our personnel,” Demetrius Martin, Executive Director of Transportation, Fort Bend ISD said.

According to the district’s dashboard, 152 staff members and 200 students tested positive for COVID.

The pandemic also causing KIPP schools to return later this week.

Little KIPPsters will return to school in person on Thursday, January 6. The district said they are pushing back the return date of our Little KIPPsters by one day to allow for the completion of PCR testing for staff and students. School times and schedules will be as usual starting Thursday.

School leaders strongly encourage all Little KIPPsters and their families to take advantage of our free drive-through COVID PCR testing available on each campus today and tomorrow.