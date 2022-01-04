65º

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Political observers are watching whether Abbott will posthumously pardon George Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton shared a copy of the lawsuit in a news release Tuesday that said, “Neither the president nor federal military officials can order the governor of Texas and non-federalized national guardsmen to comply with a vaccination mandate or to direct a particular disciplinary action for failure to comply. President Biden is not those troops’ commander-in-chief; Gov. (Greg) Abbott is.”

Word of the the suit came Tuesday from Abbott’s office. A letter said he planned to sue the federal government over the vaccine mandate.

“As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” reads the letter. “Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our federal or state constitutions. And as long as I am your commander-in-chief, I will not tolerate efforts to compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine. Let me be crystal clear: It is the federal government that has put Texas’s guardsmen in this difficult position. As your commander-in-chief, I will fight on your behalf. That is why I am suing the Biden administration over its latest unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

Read the full letter here (pdf).

Abbott’s office added that the governor sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last month saying the state will not enforce the vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

