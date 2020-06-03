74ºF

ASK 2 LIVE: Meteorologists Frank Billingsley and Eric Braate are discussing and taking questions about the 2020 hurricane season

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Frank Billingsley, Chief Meteorologist

Eric Braate, Weather Executive Producer

UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey is photographed aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos from their vantage point in low Earth orbit.Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) (2017 NASA)

HOUSTON – The 2020 Hurricane season has begun and it already promises to be a busy one by multiple forecasts. We are currently watching Tropical Storm Cristobal churning in the Bay of Campeche.

KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley and Eric Braate are discussing what to expect for this hurricane season and are answering questions for registered KPRC 2 users.

How to participate:

Create an account on click2.houston.com by clicking the button in the top right-corner of the screen. If you already have an account, log in.

Once you’re logged in, you can post your questions in the live chat below and Frank and Eric will try to answer them for you.

App users click here to participate in the live chat.

