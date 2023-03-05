All lanes closed on IH-610 West Loop southbound at IH-69 Southwest Freeway due to rollover crash involving 3 vehicles; passengers transported to hospital: HPD

IH-610 West Loop southbound at Southwest Freeway shut down due to 3-vehicle crash, TranStar says

HOUSTON – The IH-610 West Loop southbound at IH-69 Southwest Freeway has shut down due to a rollover crash involving three vehicles Sunday, TranStar says.

Officers with Houston Police Department received reports about a crash at around 5:58 a.m.

According to the police, two SUVs rolled over. Passengers were transported to the hospital for their injuries, HPD said.

All of the mainlanes, the left shoulder, and the right shoulder are closed are police work to clear the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected.